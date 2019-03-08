House broken into and ransacked in Donemana

Police are appealing for information after a house in Donemana was broken into and ransacked.

While the report was only received by Police on Wednesday its believed the break in occurred sometime during the week prior.

Its reported that entry was gained to the property on the Longland Road via a back door.

Several areas of the house were ransacked and some items of jewellery taken as a result.

Anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity during this timeframe; or any strange vehicles in the area is being asked to contact detectives at Strand Road.