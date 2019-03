Finn Harps lost out 4-3 to Cork City on Friday night in what was an action packed clash in Ballybofey.

Caolan McAleer, Mark Coyle and Rafael Cretaro all found the back of the net but it wasn’t too be for Ollie Horgan’s men as Cork took control in the second half after the sides went in 2-2 at the break.

Diarmaid Doherty was there for Highland Radio Sport…