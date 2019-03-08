Funding calls for North West Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force

There are calls for the Government to provide more funding for the North West Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

Speaking during Private Member’s Business on a Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Forces motion, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says alcohol abuse is something that greatly affects people in Donegal.

According to a North West Regional Drug and Alcohol report alcohol remains the primary drug of choice in the county.

In 2017 1202 people were referred for abuse treatment, over 70% for alcohol abuse and the remainder for drugs.

Deputy Pringle says more could be done to support this vital service: