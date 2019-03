An Inishowen Cllr has said that the flooding of the temporary bridge in the Illies this week, demonstrates the urgent need to construct the planned permanent structure.

The current structure was erected after the devastating floods of August 2017.

A permanent bridge has been designed and is understood to be going through the necessary process prior to construction.

However Cllr Jack Murray says frustration is growing among residents and is urging Donegal County Council to speed up the process: