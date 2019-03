More than €40,000 in community grants under the Leader programme has been sanctioned for a music festival and bike hire business in Donegal.

€25,230 has been allocated to Notorious Events for a family friendly music festival in Buncrana while a bike hire scheme in Termon is to receive €15,231.

In announcing the funding Minister Joe McHugh says the Leader programme sees the potential in ideas and invests to bring them to life.