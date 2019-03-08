Donegal contractors should be bidding for major school projects, Dail hears

Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he would like to see more Donegal contractors in a position to bid for major school projects in the county.

The issue was raised during a discussion in the Dail this week by Leass Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

He said strict pre-qualification rules often prevent local companies from submitting tenders, even though they are more than capable of carrying out the work.

However, Minister Mc Hugh stressed that while he agrees with the sentiment, he can’t influence the process: