Concern growing over ongoing closure of Buncrana Leisure Centre

Concern has been raised once again over the ongoing closure of Buncrana Leisure Centre.

Donegal County Council said last year that it was actively engaging with Buncrana Leisure Centre Community Company to progress plans for the provision of an enhanced leisure centre.

The amenity has been closed since 2016.

Chairperson of the Buncrana Leisure Centre board of management Rosina Mclaughlin says they are doing everything they can to bring the project to fruition.

However she did stress that while money is available, their hands are effectively tied until the matching funding is put in place: