There are calls for major improvements to the Letterkenny Town Bus Service.

It’s been claimed that confusion has arisen locally over if and when the service is actually running.

Donegal County Council is being asked to review the service with a view towards upgrading and improving the timetable where necessary.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the service is symbolises so much more than getting someone from A to B and it’s vital that it is improved: