Taoiseach criticises Fianna Fáil for not giving full support to Brexit plans

The Taoiseach has criticised Fianna Fáil for not giving their “wholehearted” support to the government’s Brexit plans.

Speaking at his party’s Dublin European Parliament Convention in Clontarf last night, Leo Varadkar said Fianna Fáil’s “narrative is that we are inadequately prepared for no-deal”.

The Taoiseach’s comments come after all TDs voted to back emergency legislation to prepare Ireland for a no deal Brexit.

Looking ahead to local elections in May, Mr. Varadkar also pledged to take back control of Dublin City Council and South Dublin Council which he said are dominated by Sinn Féin and left-wing councillors.