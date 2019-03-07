Second Ten-T consultation to take place in Ballybofey

There is to be a second round of public consultation on potential link routes on the Twin-Towns bypass.

It forms part of the wider Ten-T project, which is currently moving towards final route selection.

Donegal County Council confirmed this afternoon that a further public consultation event will be held next week to consider potential link route corridors to connect Ballybofey to the proposed Donegal TEN-T Road Project.

This event will be held on Thursday 14 March in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey from 2pm to 8pm and will focus specifically on potential route corridors identified in relation to the Link Road to Ballybofey, that will provide the connection between the proposed scheme and the existing road network.

This is part of the Donegal TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project which involves the improvement of three sections of the National Road or TEN-T Network including Section 1 – N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region; Section 2 – N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and Section 3 – N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford / Strabane / A5 Link.

It is expected that the final Preferred Route Corridors for each Section of the Project will be presented to the public at further events in the coming months.