Progress needed on school Donegal building projects, Dail hears

The Dail has been told there is an urgent need to progress three school building projects in Donegal.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said new school buildings are desperately needed for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí in Donegal Town, Little Angels School in Letterkenny, and in particular, St Marys National School in Stranorlar.

Deputy Gallagher said the current system of progressing projects through the Department of Education is too lengthy and time consuming.

In relation to St Mary’s, MInister Joe Mc Hugh said he is committed to seeing the project completed within 18 months.

Deputy Gallagher urged the minister to ensure that progress is maintained with the other two schools. He told the Dail they’ve been waiting too long: