Pearse Doherty reacts to Karen Bradley’s apology

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has hit back at Karen Bradley’s statement of apology issued today.

Its in response to comments she made yesterday in which she claimed killings carried out by security forces during the Troubles were not crimes.

In a statement issued by the Northern Secretary, she said she was profoundly sorry and that the language she used was wrong.

However, Deputy Doherty speaking in the Dail a short time ago said it was the content of her remarks not the language used that has caused widespread upset.

He also challenged the Tanaiste on whether or not he would be calling for the resignation of Ms Bradley.

Simon Coveney says he believes she did make a mistake but says he looks forward to working with her into the future: