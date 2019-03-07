Live Register figures in Donegal fall 14% at the end of February

There were 10,343 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of February, down 1,743 on the same period last year.

That’s a fall of 14%.

The numbers fell in all the offices in the county.

There were 1,009 people signing on in Dungloe and 725 in Dunfanaghy, both down 17% on the February 2018 figure.

Falls of 16% were recorded in the Inishowen and Ballybofey offices, with 1,807 and 1,418 signing on respectively.

There were 573 people on the register in Killybegs, down 15%, while Letterkenny had 3,133 signing on, down 14%.

There were 700 people signing on in Donegal Town at the end of last month, a fall of 11%, while in Ballyshannon, there was a fall of 6%, with 978 people on the register there.