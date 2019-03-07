Irish Water seeking CPO for Kilcar Sewerage Scheme works

Irish Water says it is working to end the discharge of untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay by developing a new wastewater treatment plant as part of the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme.

However, Irish Water says it was not possible to secure all necessary lands and wayleaves on a voluntary basis, so a Compulsory Purchase Order is being sought.

********************

Irish Water statement in full –

Irish Water to publish Compulsory Purchase Order for lands required for the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme.

March 7 2019 – Irish Water is working to end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay by developing a new wastewater treatment plant as part of the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme.

The practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay is unsustainable. The new wastewater treatment plant will bring benefits to Kilcar in terms of health, integrity of the environment and improved water quality for all. Cleaner water will enhance Kilcar’s amenity value and act as a platform for social and economic development. The new pipes, pumping station and wastewater treatment plant have all been sized to accommodate an increase in the local population and will facilitate future growth in the area. The project will also ensure that the water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies will be achieved.

Consultations have been on-going with all landowners identified on the proposed scheme. Irish Water was unable to acquire all of the required wayleaves and lands on a voluntary basis. Given the importance of the project to the waste water infrastructure, Irish Water will now endeavour to acquire the wayleaves and lands by way of Compulsory Purchase Order pursuant to the provisions of the Water Services Act, 2007 (as amended). Irish Water will now be submitting the Compulsory Purchase Order to An Bord Pleanála.

In addition to the land acquisition process Irish Water will be seeking planning permission for the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme from Donegal County Council. The timeline for the commencement of works is subject to the Planning and CPO statutory approvals.