Horgan hoping for a Cork boost

Finn Harps are back in action on Friday night when Ollie Horgan’s men take on Cork City in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00). The Harps players are anxious to move on after the two defeats against Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers.

And Horgan says his squad are now looking forward to the chance to take something from the Cork game and he’s hoping that supporters from across the County will come out in big numbers and get behind the team with lots of positive encouragement.

“Look we’re a part-time Club and we’ll be up against it again tomorrow night against Cork who were double champions two years ago. We need the supporters to come out in big numbers and back us with lots of positive encouragement. The players want the fans to stick with them and roar them on, which will hopefully give us that little bit of extra advantage at home.

“John Caufield guided Cork to a win in Sligo a couple of weeks ago. Sligo deservedly got the better of us last Friday in Ballybofey so it’s going to take some performance from our lads to get anything from the game. We have all moved on from the two defeats and have concentrated all our energies since Tuesday on being ready to give it our best shot tomorrow night. If we do that then we have chance but it will probably also take Cork to perform below par.”

Gareth Harkin has been added to the injured list after being stretchered off before half-time on Monday night in Tallaght. Mark Timlin and Sam Todd also missed that game through injury. Sean Boyd and Mark Coyle should return to the squad after being unavailable for the Shamrock Rovers game. John Kavanagh won’t feature tomorrow night as he is on loan from Cork City.