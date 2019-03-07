GAA Programme – Mickey McCann & Damien McEldowney

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal manager Mickey McCann joins Tom Comack to look ahead to Donegal’s date with destiny and his team’s Division 2B Allianz National Hurling League clash with Warwickshire.

The relegation clash is in Pearse Park, Longford, with the victors retaining their Divisional status and the losers dropping down to 3A next season.

Also, Derry Club Slaughtneil re-wrote national camogie history by winning a third All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship in a row last Sunday, Tom is joined by the man who masterminded that success – Slaughtneil manager Damien McEldowney…