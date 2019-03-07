Fears someone will be killed at busy Letterkenny junction

There are genuine fears that someone will be killed at a busy junction just outside Letterkenny.

It’s understood that cars are overtaking vehicles signaling to exit onto the Listillion junction on the main Drumkeen to Letterkenny road with claims that a major road traffic collision was narrowly avoided only last week.

It has led to calls on Donegal County Council to put in place safety measures and additional signage to warn motorists of the dangers.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says it’s vital that the local authority address issues there……….