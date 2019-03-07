Donegal TD urges Taoiseach to step in amid Green Card confusion

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Taoiseach to directly intervene in the ongoing confusion surrounding the need for green cards post- Brexit.

Concern is growing locally over the consequences of not applying for the card and whether or not insurance will be recognised in the North.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Pearse Doherty questioned how the transport minister allowed the situation to get where it is today just a couple of weeks away from 29 March.

He believes measures could have been taken before now: