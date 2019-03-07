Declan Devine says McCrudden injury is a huge blow

Derry City have been hit with the blow that Michael McCrudden could be out for three months.

The striker suffered a broken metatarsal in training this week and is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline.

McCrudden who started Derry’s last two games only joined from Institute in mid February.

Derry play the joint leaders Bohemians on Friday night at Dalymount Park and Manager Declan Devine will also have to plan without the injured Patrick McClean and the suspended Jamie McDonagh who has been hit with a four game ban for his tackle at Shamrock Rovers.

Derry Boss Devine Michael McCrudden’s injury is a huge blow…