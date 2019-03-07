Declan Boyle feels it could be a good time to play Cork

Finn Harps seek out a first win of the Premier Division on Friday night against Cork City in Ballybofey.

There will be no Gareth Harkin as the Letterkenny man is ruled out for a lenghty spell after picking up an injury in the defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Sam Todd, Sean Boyd,Mark Coyle and Rafael Cretaro should return to the squad while John Kavanagh won’t feature as he is on loan from Cork.

The Leesiders sit one place and two points above Harps and Declan Boyle feels it could be a good time to meet the Corkmen.

The former Harps Captain has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.