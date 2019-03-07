Damian Devaney on LYIT’s push for Moynihan Cup success

The LYIT Ladies play Dundalk IT on Friday afternoon in this years Moynihan Cup Colleges Final in Broombridge, Dublin.

On route to the decider they beat DCU, Mary Immaculate and the Royal College of Surgeons, scoring 14 goals in the process.

County players Aoife McColgan, Aisling Nee, Nicole Gordan and Saskia Boyle will spearhead their push for the title. Girls from Cork, Clare, Galway and Mayo are also part of the squad.

Both won their respective semi-finals on Tuesday evening and it will be the first time the sides have meet this season.

It been a successful year for the LYIT so far, with the men’s winning the Trench Cup in Cork and now they are one win away from another triumph.

Damian Devaney is Joint Manager of the ladies with Michael Murphy. Damian has been telling Oisin Kelly what it will take to win on Friday…