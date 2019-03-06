Upgraded works at Carndonagh Community Hospital to begin by years end

The HSE has confirmed that upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital are to begin later this year.

The initial phase will involve the provision of temporary ward facilities at Buncrana to enable the transfer of beds from Carndonagh in order to maintain the overall bed compliment in the region.

Documents are currently being finalised with the tender due to be issued in May.

It’s anticipated that work will then commence in the third quarter of 2019.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while this is major progress, an extension of the hospital would further cater to the community in the future: