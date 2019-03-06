Torrential rain causes localised flooding in North West

Overnight torrential rain has caused some localised flooding in parts of Donegal.

Gardai are warning motorists to take care on all routes this morning due to numerous reports of spot flooding across the county.

Affected routes as we get them:

People are being advised to avoid the main street in Newtowncunningham as a blocked drain combined with the heavy rain has left the road impassable.

Both the fire service and Donegal County Council have been tasked to the scene to address the issue with the road expected to be cleared shortly.

Severe surface water reported on The Ballybofey – Castlefin – Lifford Road

Convoy to Raphoe road is treacherous with surface water motorists are advised to exercise extreme care.

Spot flooding also reported in the Manorcunningham area.