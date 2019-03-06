Top travel photographers invited to Donegal

Some of the world’s top photographers have been invited to come to Donegal to experience for themselves the stunning scenery on offer, at the prestigious National Geographic Photography Awards in London last week.

A delegation from Donegal attended the event which seeks the UK’s best new travel photography talent across five categories: Cities; Nature; People; Food; and Portfolio.

Being voted as the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet to Visit’ in 2017 by the prestigious National Geographic Magazine was very special for Donegal and Cathaoirleach Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill said “such an accolade does not come along every day and there has been significant interest in our county garnered from this award. As a result of this unexpected but highly merited title, we have forged strong bonds with the magazine, which included a significant feature in the September 2017 edition of the publication.”

National Geographic’s editorial team, including Managing Director Matthew Jackson, have visited Donegal several times and have been hosted by Donegal Tourism who have demonstrated just what Donegal has to offer to the intrepid traveller and one of the standout features of these visits for the team was the stunning scenery on offer in Donegal and the many opportunities this would have for photography enthusiasts.

Following on from this, a delegation from Donegal County Council was invited to attend the 2019 National Geographic Photography Awards in London and the delegation included Chief Executive, Seamus Neely; Cathaoirleach, Cllr Seamus O Domhnaill; Donegal Tourism Marketing Officer, Sarah Nolan; and Donegal Photographer, Emer O’Shea, who not only attended the event, but was also a member of the Judging Panel for the competition.

The competition was ultimately won by Daniel Burton with a magnificent portrait of an African mountain gorilla which was quite spectacular.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism, Seamus Neely said, “Donegal County Council is delighted to have the opportunity to work with National Geographic for this prestigious competition and we look forward to further collaboration with the magazine later in the year”.

Speaking at the event Cathaoirleach Cllr. Seamus O Domhnaill encouraged the photographers present to come to Donegal and to experience for themselves the outstanding scenery and the photographic opportunities that Donegal presents saying “having Donegal featured in these prestigious publications continues to showcase our county in the best possible light, helping establish Donegal as the number one tourist location in Ireland”.