“There are no hidden abuse files” – Bishop Mc Guckian

The Bishop of Raphoe has denied there are files relating to abuse which have not been handed over to Gardai and Tulsa.

The Bishop also expressed regret that a number of Greene’s victims found put about his death through the media instead of being told privately.

Yesterday, reports began to circulate that Eugene Greene had died some months ago, and the Bishop of Raphoe subsequently issued a statement confirming that they had initially been informed on Tuesday February 26th that Greene had died in Cork last November. That was subsequently confirmed to the diocese on last Friday, March 1st.

However, it’s emerged that a number of Greene’s victims learned of his death from the media yesterday.

One of them, Martin, spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……….

Responding, Bishop Alan Mc Guckian said the diocese wanted to inform victims, but what he termed a number of human factors had intervened…………….

Former Detective Garda Martin Ridge investigated a number of abuse cases in Donegal, including those perpetrated by Greene, and in 2008, published the book “Breaking the Silence”.

He says cover ups by the church facilitated further abuse, and believes there are files relating to what the church knew which have never been handed over to the gardai. He believes it’s time for the whole truth to emerge……………

However, Bishop Mc Guckian says there are no hidden files, and all relevant documentation has been handed over to gardai and Tusla………………….