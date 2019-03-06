Spot flooding in Inishowen a “stark warning” – Murray

An Inishowen councillor says that rising waters and spot flooding this morning should serve as a stark reminder of the need to urgently build flood protection measures in Burnfoot and Buncrana.

Cllr Jack Murray says from the early hours of this morning, he was inundated with calls from local residents in Burnfoot and Buncrana who were extremely fearful that they could lose their homes once again.

He says discussions on the issue are continuing on a local and a national level, but while the bodies involved are talking, people are living in genuine fear.

Cllr Murray says today’s escape must refocus attention on the issue…………