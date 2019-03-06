Mica redress scheme to be confirmed in coming weeks

The Housing Minister has announced that a redress scheme for Mica affected homes in Donegal will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The redress scheme for the thousands of homeowners affected by the defective block issue in Donegal was announced by Minister Joe McHugh ahead of Budget 2019 in October.

Eoghan Murphy told Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin during committee today that the scheme will be initiated shortly.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochalinn has welcomed today’s progress on the matter: