Martin McElhinney leaves Donegal Senior Panel

Martin McElhinney has left the Donegal senior panel.

It’s understood the St Michael’s man told Manager Declan Bonner of his decision last weekend.

McElhinney made his 100th appearance for the county in this years McKenna Cup win over Cavan while in the National Football League, he started against Meath, was a substitute in Clare and Tipperary but didn’t feature in the last two games against Fermanagh or Armagh.

He made his senior debut for Donegal in 2007 and won four Ulster titles in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018.