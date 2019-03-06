Further clarity sought on text alert scheme in Twin Towns

Further clarity is to be sought regarding the text alert scheme in the Twin Towns.

Confusion arose in recent months over why some of the text alerts were not sent out to residents in the area.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that the opening hours at the local Garda station are to improve and further meetings are to take place to hear suggestions on how best to move the scheme forward.

It follows a spate of break ins recently in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s important for the community to get the answers they seek: