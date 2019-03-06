DACC to meet Health Minister in Leinster House today

Donegal Action for Cancer Care is meeting with the Health Minister and key health care professionals at Leinster House today.

High on the agenda will be the lack of resources for cancer care and other key health services at Letterkenny University Hospital as well as Donegal’s Community Hospitals.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes says she will be pressing the Minister for a commitment on essential services for the region.

She believes the Government is in breach of a European Commission Social Charter-On effective, accessible and resilient health systems which she says needs to be urgently addressed: