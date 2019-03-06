Chief Supt takes legal action over fall at L’kenny hotel

The High Court has heard that Gardai photographed the scene and took statements from staff at Castle Grove Country House Hotel in Letterkenny after a senior officer slipped and fell there.

The disclosure was made by lawyers for the hotel, which denies liability for personal injuries Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn says she suffered in a fall.

She is suing the hotel claiming her injuries were caused by negligence.

An affidavit filed by a solicitor for hotel operators Raymond and Mary Sweeney stated a file on the matter was held by Garda Headquarters.

The court last week made a discovery order in favour of the Sweeney’s who have been seeking access to the files.

According to solicitor Laurence Ennis’ affidavit, Chief Supt McGinn claims she was injured in a slip and fall at the property on November 24, 2009 and that the defendants failed to have a mechanism for identifying slippery floors.

According to the Independent, Mr Ennis said he was advised by his clients that “members of An Garda Síochána attended the hotel and took photographs and statements from all the staff present.

He told the court, correspondence from Gardai in April 2014 indicated a file on the matter was retained by an assistant commissioner at Garda Headquarters and Chief Supt McGinn was asked in November 2016 if she would consent to the release of the documentation but no response was received.

The documents were also requested from the Garda Commissioner last November, but the solicitor was informed this could not be done without a court order.