Two Donegal settlements on latest Revenue defaulters list

The Good and New Cancer Shop and actor Danny O’Carroll have both been named on the latest tax defaulters list.

They are among 73 individuals who have made settlements totalling more than 12 million euro.

The largest settlement was made by a mobile phone repair shop in Moore Street in Dublin which paid over 1.2 million euro following a Revenue investigation.

Mr O’Carroll paid almost €126,000 in tax, interest, and penalties for underdeclaration of income tax and non declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax. The Good and New Cancer Shop paid almost €105,000 in reespect of non-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, and USC.