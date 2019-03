The Republic of Ireland women’s side have concluded their warm-weather camp in Marbella with a win.

Louise Quinn’s second half header secured a 1-nil friendly victory over Wales.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started the game and delivered the free kick for Quinn to score

Milford’s Amber Barrett was introduced for the closing ten’s minutes.

The games were used as part of their build up to the UEFA 2021 European Championships qualifying which takes place in September.