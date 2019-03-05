Supreme Court to decide on Denis O’Brien appeal over Dáil statements

A judgement is due today in Denis O’Brien’s appeal against a failed legal action in relation to statements made in the Dáil about his banking affairs.

The businessman claimed the two TDs in question were guilty of an “unwarranted interference” with the operation of the courts.

Denis O’Brien’s High Court action arose from remarks made by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy under privilege on the floor of the Dáil during a debate in 2015 about the sale of SiteServ.

By revealing details about his dealings with the IBRC, he claimed the two deputies effectively decided a separate case that was before the courts.

An injunction was in place at the time in relation to an RTÉ programme.

He claimed it amounted to interference with the operation of the courts and breached his right to privacy and access to the courts.

But the High Court ruled against him. The judge said to intervene would have a “chilling effect on parliamentary speech.”

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement from Galway later this morning.

Last week, former REHAB GROUP CEO Angela Kerins won her appeal in a case that raised some of the same issues raised Mr. O’Brien.