Supreme Court rejects O’Brien’s challenge to Dail comments

The Supreme Court has dismissed Denis O’Brien’s appeal against a failed legal action in relation to statements made about him during a Dáil debate.

He claimed Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy effectively decided a case before the courts by revealing details about his private banking affairs with the IBRC in 2015.

The businessman’s Supreme Court appeal focused on the way the Dáil’s Committee on Procedure and Privileges handled his complaint afterwards.

But the Chief Justice Frank Clarke said the court found nothing wrong with the High Court judge’s decision not to intervene………..

Deputy Pearse Doherty has been giving his reaction to the decision on today’s Nine till Noon Show……..