Six tickets for a Westlife have been stolen from a car in Letterkenny.

The theft happened when two cars were broken into in the car park of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny between 7.30pm and 11.15pm last Monday Febuary 25th.

Other items, including handbags and a laptop were also stolen during the incident.

The tickets of the concert have now been cancelled but Sgt Eunan Walsh is urging anyone who may be approached to purchase tickets in suspicious circumstances to contact Gardai: