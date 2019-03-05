Radiology Rebuild Project at LUH continuing as planned

Saolta says the Radiology Rebuild Project at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing as planned.

In response to a question tabled by Councillor Ciaran Brogan at the recent Regional Health Forum meeting, the Health Care Group confirmed that it is anticipated the facility will be completed and handed over to the hospital in May 2019.

The Health Care Group says there will then be a commissioning period of about 3 months during which all radiology equipment will be relocated and relicenses by the EPA.

During that period, the services will transfer to the new facility on a phased basis to ensure continuity of the service.

Saolta also says works to upgrade the mortuary at the hospital are expected to be complete by July 2019 while a commissioning plan for the maternity theatre at the hospital is currently being finalised which will include the recruitment of extra staff.

Meanwhile, the Letterkenny University Hospital Renal Capital Submission has been submitted to the National Hospitals Office and is currently being reviewed from which it will go to the National Estates Capital Steering Committee for consideration.