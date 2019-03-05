Paedophile priest Eugene Greene has died

It’s reported that the paedophile priest Fr Eugene Greene has died.

Greene, who was jailed for sexually abusing 26 boys in Co. Donegal between 1965 and 1992, had served with the Kiltegan Brothers for ten years in Nigeria before returning to the diocese of Raphoe, where he served in a number of parishes, predominantly in West Donegal.

He was jailed in 1999, and served nine years of a 12 year sentence.

We understand Greene died some months ago, but news of his death has only emerged now.

It’s understood he died in November, and his ashes were disposed of at sea.