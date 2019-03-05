Ollie Horgan always knew it was going to be difficult at Rovers

Shamrock Rovers sit top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

They beat Finn Harps 3-nil in Tallaght on Monday night, the first half goals came from Roberto Lopes, Dylan Watts and Aaron Greene.

The result moves Rovers ahead of Dublin rivals Bohemians on goal difference while Harps are still without a win.

It’s a second defeat on the bounce for them and they had team captain Gareth Harkin stretchered off just before half time which means he’ll miss Friday night’s game against Cork City.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said it was a difficult night in Dublin…