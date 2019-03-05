Man appears in court following cross border hijacking incident

Its emerged that a man who was involved in a cross border hijacking incident yesterday was previously responsible for causing death by dangerous driving in Donegal.

36 year old Daniel Joseph Coyle of Glenabbey Road, Derry appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today charged with dangerous driving aggravated vehicle taking, driving while unfit, driving while disqualified and having no insurance on March 4th.

He was also charged with the theft of a power washer valued at £3,000, hijacking, assault and failing to report, remain and stop as well as possessing Diazepam on the same date.

The court heard that the owner of a van had called to a house in the Carnhill area of Derry and after four men in an Audi car had taken the power washer from the van he pursued the vehicle.

The car then stopped and three men were said to have approached the van and attack the driver.

The men were alleged then to have made off in the van and the Audi which was stopped by the PSNI with the defendant found in the back drinking.

The description of the van was circulated to Gardai in Donegal and it was eventually apprehended yesterday.

A police officer opposed bail saying Coyle had ‘multiple previous convictions’ including one for death by dangerous driving in Donegal and the court heard he had not complied with court orders on both sides of the border.

The officer also confirmed that two men were in custody in Donegal and another in Derry in connection to the incident.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said the defendant had ‘a range of health issues and was fearful of custody as he will not receive the medical attention he needs. ‘

Coyle was refused bail and remanded in custody until March 28.