The LYIT Ladies gaelic football side are through to the Moynihan Cup Final.

The Letterkenny girls had an 8-13 to 3-8 victory over DCU in Tuesday’s semi final played in Cavan.

Nicole Gordan played her part in the 20 point win by scoring a hat-trick.

Emma McMahon, Aisleen McGuinness and Lauren Creggan were also among the goals.

The LYIT play DKIT of Dundalk in Friday’s final in Dublin at the ladies colleges finals weekend.