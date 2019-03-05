UPDATE – Four arrests following cross border hijack investigation

Four men have been arrested following a cross border hijacking incident.

Gardai in Letterkenny were alerted by Police in Derry yesterday afternoon that a white van had been hijacked and that the culprits had made their way across the border.

The van was observed by Gardai in Donegal and a pursuit ensued to no avail however a member of the public later reported the van acting suspiciously in Muff and Gardai subsequently arrested two males.

The occupants of grey Audi which was also involved in the incident were also apprehended by police after being initially sighted in Redcastle.

Sgt. Eunan Walsh says this case proves that information from the public is invaluable:

UPDATE – Meanwhile, the PSNI in Derry have confirmed that following reports of the theft of tools and the hijacking of a vehicle in the area yesterday afternoon, a 35 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including Hijacking, theft and common assault.

He is appearing at Derry Magistrates Court this afternoon..

A 26 year old man who was also arrested remains in custody at this time.