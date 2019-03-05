Fears growing that Donegal Garda force inadequate for Brexit

Concern is growing that there will not be enough experienced Gardai in Donegal to cope with the aftermath of Brexit.

As part of plans being finalised by Garda officials, it’s understood that armed support units are to be deployed to the border region but it’s feared that existing resources could become overstretched.

Meanwhile it was confirmed last week that twenty Gardai are due to be deployed to the county however only five of them are said to be experienced.

Member of the Joint Policing Committee and Cllr Gerry McMonagle believes some of the measures being considered are not the answer to manage the situation going forward: