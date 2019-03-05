Durkan explains decision to contest Euro elections in Dublin

Former Foyle MP Mark Durkan says he has not left the SDLP, but is suspending his membership after accepting an invitation from Fine Gael to contest one of the extra European Parliament seats in Dublin in May.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, Mr Durkan rejected suggestions that his decision compromises the recent cooperation agreement reached between the SDLP and Fianna Fail.

Mr Durkan says he accepted the invitation because he believes there needs to be a Northern Ireland voice in the parliament after May, and as the extra seat in Dublin is linked to Brexit, it makes sense for him to contest that seat…………….