Concern as Carndonagh courthouse to close on temporary basis

Urgent clarity is being sought from the Minister for the OPW after it emerged that the courthouse in Carndonagh is to close on a temporary basis.

It’s understood that the closure is due to health and safety concerns with the roof and refurbishment works are to commence in the coming weeks.

In the interim, court sittings are to move to Buncrana.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it’s imperative that these works are carried out without delay and that this vital service be maintained in the town of Carndonagh: