CCCC to investigate Sheridan stamp on Eoghan Ban Gallagher

The GAA’s Central Competitions Controls Committee looks set to investigate the incident in Saturday’s Allianz Division 2 league game where Armagh’s Stephen Sheridan appeared to stamp on Donegal’s Eoghan Bán Gallagher as the defender lay on the ground.

The incident was not seen by referee Martin McNally but TV footage clearly showed contact.

It’s reported the CCCC may look at other incidents in a game where two players, Donegal’s Jason McGee and Armagh’s James Morgan, were red-carded after an altercation involving a number of players.