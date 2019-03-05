Carn CS return to National Senior Cup Final with spectacular comeback

Photo FAI Schools

Defending champions Carndonagh Community School are heading back to the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup Final after a stunning comeback to beat St Louis of Kiltimagh 4-3 at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Carndonagh were slow out of the blocks as the Mayo men hit the front early and lead 3-0 by the 24th minute.

The Inishowen school launched the comeback with a spectacular strike from Corey McBride six minutes before the break.

Four minutes into the second half and the deficit was reduced to a single goal as Luke Rudden headed home from a Jack Doherty cross.

Rudden and Lee McLaughlin came close to equalising but it took a Kieran Farren penalty in the 85th minute to tie up the game.

With extra time looming and one minute remaining, Carn found the net for a fourth time, another classy strike from distance, this time from Fionn McClure, to win the game and send them back to another senior final.

It will be a third senior final appearance in four seasons for Carndonagh and this time around they will play the winners of Thursday semi final between Midleton CBS of Cork and Wexford CBS.

