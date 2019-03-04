Reaction to Mark English Euro Indoor Bronze

Letterkenny’s Mark English and Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean are returning home with the Irish team this afternoon following their successful weekend at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Both Athletes won bronze on Sunday evening. It was a first indoor 1500m medal for Mageean and a second indoor and third major championship medal for English.

Highland’s Athletic Correspondent Patsy McGonagle was impressed for English’s 800m performance…

Operations Manager with the Ireland team in Glasgow was Teresa McDaid. The Letterkenny women was delighted to see to medals coming back to Ireland…