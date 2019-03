Moville Community College beat Athlone CC 4-0 this afternoon to be crowned FAI Schools Senior Girls National Champions.

After losing out in last years final, the Inishowen girls made sure on this occasion winning out comfortably thanks to goals from Megan Havlin, Naimh McDonald and two from Kerry Brown.

Kevin Egan Reports for Highland Radio Sport.

Moville Manager Mags Mulhall was delighted with her girls performance…