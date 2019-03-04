It’s “Amazing” for Bronze Medalist Mark English

European Indoor Bronze medalist Mark English lead the Irish team home this afternoon at Dublin Airport.

Ireland were back on home soil from Glasgow as they toasted the success of the Letterkenny man and Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean who also won bronze in the 1500m on Sunday.

It’s a second indoor medal for English after his silver medal take four years ago, and it’s his third major championship podium finish.

He is only the third Irish athlete to win multiple indoor medals.